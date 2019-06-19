Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): The body of a 25-year-old man was found at Juhu beach here in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.
The body was sighted by the coast guard which informed the police.
It has been sent for postmortem, the police said, adding the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)
Mumbai: Body of man found at Juhu beach
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:10 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): The body of a 25-year-old man was found at Juhu beach here in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.