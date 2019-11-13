Mumbai-bound Air India flight grounded at Dubai airport due to technical reasons

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operating from Dubai to Mumbai returned to Dubai airport after an hour due to technical reasons and was grounded on Tuesday.

"There is a minor technical issue and it will only take one to two hours to rectify the issue. But since safety is our first priority, the flight has returned to Dubai. Necessary material and technical team has already been sent to Dubai and the flight will take off at approximate 10 pm (local time)," Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told ANI.

A total of 244 passengers were on board the flight and were deplaned safely at Dubai airport as per standard operating procedure (SOP). Air India has provided accommodation and food to all the passengers.

Kumar said that the flight will take some time to be in operation because a team, along with required material will fly from India to Dubai, and will only start work after clearance from customs and security at the airport there.

According to sources, there was a glitch in the supply of air inside the aircraft.

The Air India flight was airborne on time around 4 am early in the morning today but some errors were detected in the air pressure maintenance system after an hour. The pilot immediately decided to return to Dubai airport, airlines sources added. (ANI)

