Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport; turns back before take off

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft on Tuesday turned back from the runway at Goa airport, before it was to take off, after the pilot detected a fault in the right engine.

"IndiGo Airbus (VT-IZR) operating 6E6097 from Goa to Mumbai returned back after taxi out. During taxi, the pilot got a momentary engine warning. The pilot carried out their procedures and returned the aircraft back for necessary inspection," an IndiGo statement stated.



All 183 passengers including four infants will be accommodated on another flight to Mumbai, the company said.

Earlier on Sunday, pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kolkata asked Kolkata ATC for priority landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area.

Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing for IndiGo flight 6E-2513. (ANI)

