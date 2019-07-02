Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned normally and are safe.

SpiceJet spokesperson said in its statement, "Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported."

Yesterday, a Surat bound SpiceJet aircraft had also overshot the runway while landing. (ANI)