Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.
All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned normally and are safe.
SpiceJet spokesperson said in its statement, "Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported."
Yesterday, a Surat bound SpiceJet aircraft had also overshot the runway while landing. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:37 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:22 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:16 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:11 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:07 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:06 IST

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:05 IST

