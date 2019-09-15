Mumbai: Boy held for duping security staff at Shiv Sena chief's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Mumbai Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly posing as a deliveryman and committing fraud by delivering over-priced items at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the pretext of fake orders.

The accused identified as Dheeraj More used to earlier work with an eCommerce platform.

"He used to get items from online sites and would deliver it through cash on delivery option. He used to take cash and deliver cheap items. He produced a headphone worth Rs 4,000 and demanded much more cash than the actual price. This happened three times earlier as well. Later, it was revealed that no such order was placed," District Commissioner of Police, Pranay Ashok told ANI.

More, who has been booked under charges of fraud, attempted delivering items at the residence of Shiv Sena chief by claiming it to have been ordered by Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray.

On Thursday, Aditya was at home when he tried to repeat the offence for the fourth time. When security staff told him about the delivery, he denied having placed any order. (ANI)

