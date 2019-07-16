Mumbai building collapse: PM condoles loss of life

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of people in the collapse of a four-storey building in Mumbai's Dongri.

"Collapse of a building in Mumbai's Dongri is anguishing. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. Maharashtra Government, NDRF and local authorities are working on rescue operations & assisting those in need," PM Modi tweeted from his official Twitter account.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the deaths.

"I pray for the well-being of the people trapped inside the collapsed four-storey building. My condolences are with the families. Congress workers are requested to help in the rescue operation. This is the third incident which has recently happened. Why was the action not taken on time?" she said.

The building collapsed killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris. The mishap took place at 11 am earlier today.

Director General (DG) of National Disaster Response Force S N Pradhan said that three teams of NDRF are engaged in rescue operations.

"Pathway to the collapsed building is very narrow and the vehicles with rescue equipment are unable to reach there, the team is carrying equipment on foot," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident. (ANI)