Mumbai building fire, firefighting operations underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at Navrang building in Abdul Rehman Street here earlier on Saturday.
Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
A firefighter suffered from suffocation and was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.
Firefighting operation is still underway.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:01 IST
