Mumbai: Cab driver injured after speeding truck rams from behind

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A cab driver sustained injuries after his car was rammed from behind by a dumper truck in Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 1 am near Ghatkopar area. The cab was parked along the side lane of the expressway when it was rammed by the speeding dumper truck.

The driver was sitting inside the cab at the time of the accident and suffered injuries. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the passerby.

The driver fled from the spot soon after the accident. Police is looking for the absconder. (ANI)

