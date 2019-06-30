Mumbai: Cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh seized, two held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Mumbai police have seized 69 kilograms of cannabis and arrested two people in connection with its trade from Vijay Nagar in Mumbai.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Sahu and Ravindra Barik. They have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"We received secret information on June 27 about these two drug smugglers who were coming to sell cannabis in Vijay Nagar, Mulund. Our team was immediately sent to Vijay Nagar and they detained Manoj and Ravindra from there. We have seized 69 kgs of cannabis, worth Rs 6,59,000, from their possession" Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, told ANI.

The police seized 12.5 kilograms of cannabis on June 27 and later during the investigation almost 56.5 kilograms more cannabis was seized from their possession, in total, approximately 69 kilograms of cannabis has been recovered by the police.

"The interrogation process is underway and once it gets over, we'll get to know their main source and supplier of cannabis along with other key details about other gang members as well" Singh added. (ANI)

