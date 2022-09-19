हिंदी खबर
Representative Image

Mumbai: Case registered against 17-year-old for cutting cakes with a sword

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 16:38 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): A case has been registered under the Arms Act against a 17-year-old youth for cutting cakes with a sword, said the police on Monday.
As per reports, the young man was celebrating his birthday with his friends on Friday night.
A video of the incident has gone viral where the young man is seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword.

"The video is from the Borivali area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against the 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act," said Mumbai Police.
The accused has been absconding while the search for the youth is still on.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

