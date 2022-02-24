Mumbai: Case registered against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): A case has been registered against the BJP leader Mohit Kamboj at the Santacruz Police station in Mumbai on charges of violating the Arms Act, including violating the COVID-19 rules.

Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Kamboj for celebrating with a sword in public after the arrest of the NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP leader said that on orders of the state government, the police have forcibly registered this case against him.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with links with the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case.



Further probe is underway. (ANI)













