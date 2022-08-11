Mumbai: CBI arrests power firm official for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an engineer, who works with a power firm in Maharashtra's Solapur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, the probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, a case was registered on complaint against an Engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd, a joint venture private company and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The engineer allegedly demanded Rs 2,50,000 from a contractor, who is the complainant in the case, in connection with the return of his security deposit. After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe to Rs two lakh and agreed to accept Rs one lakh as the initial amount.



"The accused has been working in UPL since 2015 on a contract basis and looking after the safety and accounts-related issues in the absence of a regular Accountant," the official statement said.

Based on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting Rs one lakh from the contractor.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Solapur, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," it added.

The accused was produced before the Court in Solapur and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. (ANI)

