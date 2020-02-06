Mumbai Central GRP catches 'serial molester'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 6: Acting on a verbal complaint of a woman, the Government Railway Police (GRP) officer of Mumbai Central caught a man who used to molest women at Matunga railway station in Mumbai.

Arrested on January 2, the man was identified as Rajiur Habibur Khan (32).

The Police maintained that the accused has targeted many women passengers. Police caught the accused based on a victim's verbal complaint and by scanning the CCTV footage at the foot over bridge.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officer of Mumbai Central, "A woman approached the police on January 25 and acting on the complaint, the police nabbed the accused by laying a trap on the foot over bridge. The Police has also registered a case of theft against him, as he was caught stealing."

However, the court has released the accused on bail on January 3.

"After the case came to light, the police scanned the CCTV footage on the foot over bridge and saw that the accused molesting the victim and then running away," GRP said.

The GRP also appealed to other victims to come forward and register their complaints as the accused is a serial molester. (ANI)