Mumbai: Central Railway nabs fake ticket examiner at Dadar station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A man allegedly impersonating as ticket examiner was nabbed at Dadar station in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Gautam Vishwas Sahasrabudhe was caught red-handed when Central Railway's Chief Ticket Inspector N B Sakpal was supervising his team of ticket examiners working at Dadar station.

"Sakpal noticed one person checking tickets and immediately recognised him to be an unknown person. He confronted the said person and questioned him about his identity. Further interrogation revealed that the name of the person was Gautam Vishwas Sahasrabudhe and he was not a ticket examiner," read an official release of Public Relations Department, Central Railway.

The person has been prosecuted and action has been taken as per rules, it said. (ANI)

