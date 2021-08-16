Representarive image
Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel's brother booked in extortion case

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 08:24 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Anti-extortion cell of Crime Branch on Sunday registered a case against Anwar, brother of gangster Chhota Shakeel with two others in connection with an extortion case.
Anwar, who is not in India, allegedly called and threatened a builder in Oshiwara.

According to the crime branch, two persons have been arrested in this case.
The arrested persons have been identified as Arbaz Shaikh and Raju alias Kamran. On Sunday, they were remanded till August 17.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

