Mumbai: CISF recovers 25 kg sandalwood, 2 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Tuesday recovered 25 kg of sandalwood chips from the baggage of two Sudanese nationals, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport here.

The passengers did not had valid permission for carrying the sandalwood chips.

"On October 8 at about 7 am, on profiling basis, CISF personnel selected two foreign passengers for random checking of their baggage at departure gate number 6 of Terminal 2 of CSMI Airport. During X-BIS screening of their baggage, some doubtful images were observed by the CISF Screener. On physical checking of their baggage, 25 Kg Sandalwood chips in plastic packets were detected. During the inquiry, the passengers produced the bills, but were not having any valid permission for carrying the Sandalwood," CISF said in a release.

The passengers were identified as Abdelrahim Mirgani and Amma Rudan Habiballa.

Both the Sudanese nationals were supposed to fly to Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airways flight at 11.05 am.

The passengers along with the recovered Sandalwood were later handed over to the customs officials for further legal action. (ANI)

