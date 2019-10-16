Mumbai City Collector orders all workplaces to give paid leave on polling day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Mumbai City Collector, Shivaji Jondhale has issued an order to all workplaces in its jurisdiction, including private organisations, to give a full day paid leave to all its employees on October 21 so they can cast their votes in Maharashtra assembly polls.

According to the order, if any institution or establishment is of such nature that bound them to continue their work as emergency services, then they have to give a reasonable explanation for the same.

These institutes have also been instructed to give at least two to three hours' time to their employees so that they can cast their votes.

The assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to be held on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

