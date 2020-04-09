Mumbai civic administration converts National Sports Club into quarantine facility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Mumbai civic administration has converted National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Worli into a quarantine facility.

NSCI had earlier suspended all facilities and activities of the clubhouse from March 19 as a preventive measure to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, even the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to hand over Nehru Stadium in Delhi to the Kejriwal government to be used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

