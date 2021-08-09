Mumbai civic body collects Rs 39 lakh as fines from 19,000 people in nine months for spitting on roads

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total fine of Rs 39 lakh from 19,000 people who were found spitting on the road, said Deputy Commissioner Sangita Hasnale on Friday.

"In the last nine months, more than 19,000 people have been fined a total of Rs 39 lakh for spitting in public places," said Deputy Commissioner Dr Sangita Hasnale.

The Municipal Corporation, which provides various civic amenities to the citizens of the BMC area, also regularly takes care of the health of the citizens in its area. In addition to providing health facilities, preventive measures have also being taken in terms of health.

Considering that spitting in public places can spread various diseases like COVID-19, the Municipal Corporation is currently imposing a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places.

In addition to intensifying the action, the High Court has also ordered effective public awareness. However, the municipal administration has once again appealed to citizens not to spit in public places, to wear masks while in public places, to wash or sanitize their hands frequently and to keep a safe distance between two persons.

BMC has been constantly taking all-around action to implement the rules more effectively. (ANI)