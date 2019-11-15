Mumbai: Class 11 student sets himself ablaze in school premises

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): A class 11 student allegedly set himself ablaze in the washroom of his school in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7:20 am today.

"The student went to the bathroom and set himself on fire. When the other students saw him, they tried to put out the fire. The student was admitted to MGM Hospital. However, the burns were severe, so he had to be shifted to National Burn Centre in Airoli," DCP (Zone-2) Ashok Dudhe said.

Police said that the student has sustained over 98 per cent burn injuries.

"The reason behind the extreme step has not been ascertained yet. We are investigating the matter," Dudhe added. (ANI)

