Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde flags off bike rally on Maharashtra Foundation Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday flagged off a bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar, on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister also offered floral tributes to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the establishment of Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.



"Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come," PM Modi tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings and said, "Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra!"

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state. (ANI)

