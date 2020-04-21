Mumbai company provides drive-thru, contactless COVID-19 test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): In order to maintain social distancing and protect healthcare workers, Mumbai's Suburban Diagnostics has introduced a COVID-19 drive-thru collection point test where the samples of the patients are collected while they sit inside the car, without having any physical contact.

The coronavirus test is being conducted at the Western Express Highway at Goregaon on Service Road, Mumbai.

People who show any symptoms of COVID-19, can apply online and make an appointment to undergo the test.

While the person undergoing the test sits inside his car, the technician at the centre collect the samples in a contactless manner.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Rizwan, the technician who collects samples at COVID-19 Drive-thru Collection Point Test Centre said, "Patients take appointment online and the payment is also done online. If the patient is symptomatic or a dialysis patient then they have to fill full history in an online form."

"Then the patients are given a specific time of one-hour appointment slot. Patients come in the car at the centre and without getting down from the car, the test is conducted. The person rolls down the window and then we check if the patient has filled in the details correctly in the form. We wear PPE kits while collecting the samples and we do not give any receipt. The patient receives the reports via mail or text message," he added.

The tests cost is Rs 4500 and in a day at least six to seven such tests are being conducted here.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 4,666 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

