Mumbai: Complaint against Honey Singh for kidnapping, assaulting event organiser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): A police complaint has been lodged against Bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting an event organiser in Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

According to Mumbai Police, a person named, Vivek Raman has given a written complaint against Honey Singh and others at the BKC police station in Mumbai.

"Vivek Raman, the owner of an event company, has lodged a complaint against Honey Singh and others for kidnapping, keeping him captive, and assaulting him," Mumbai Police said.



He alleged that Honey Singh kidnapped him and kept him captive and assaulted him in a Mumbai hotel located in the suburbs of the city, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged on April 19, the complainant, Raman, had organised a programme for the singer at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on April 15. Due to errors in the money transaction, the event had to be cancelled.

The complainant in his complaint to BKC police alleged that the cancellation of the event miffed Honey Singh and his associates, who later abducted him, held him hostage at a hotel in Mumbai and assaulted him.

He demanded the case be registered against Singh and the arrest of the singer and his associates, the police said.

A probe into the matter is underway, the police added. (ANI)

