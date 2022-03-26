Mumbai: Complaint filed against Vivek Agnihotri for calling Bhopalis homosexuals

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 26 (ANI): A complaint was filed against film director Vivek Agnihotri at Versova Police Station over his remark wherein he called Bhopalis homosexuals. The complaint seeks registration of an FIR against Agnihotri.

According to the complaint, Agnihotri, during one of the promotional interviews of his film, had said "Bhopali means homosexuals (Kisi Bhopali se puch lena, kisko bolo ye Bhopali hai ye, uska matlab generally hota hai ki ye Homo Sexual hai, haa nawabi shauk wala."

A complaint has been filed in Mumbai on Saturday seeking FIR against The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri allegedly over his "Bhopalis as homosexuals" comment.

The complainant, Rohit Pandey, filed a complaint in Versova Police Station seeking registration of FIR under sections 153 A, 153 B, 295 A, 298, 500, 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

"FIR against Agnihotri for insulting and disrespecting his native place being Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as 'Homo-Sexuals' thereby committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, imputing assertions prejudicial to national-integration," reads the complaint.



In the complaint, Pandey claims that he himself hails from Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and finds the video in which Agnihotri is seen making the reported remark as "extremely shameful and embarrassing."

'The malicious slander committed by the accused is not just against his native city Bhopal but has also defamed the whole state of Madhya Pradesh and India, calling Bhoplais as homosexuals, the accused tarnished the reputation of the city, state and country in the eyes on national and international public and even ashamed the homosexual community as well, as he made fun of them," reads the complaint.

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

