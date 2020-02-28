Mumbai: Computer teacher held for molesting 15 girls in NMMC-run school

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A computer teacher working at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run school was held on Wednesday here for allegedly molesting 15 girl students during his sessions, police said.

The 31-year-old accused has been identified as Lochan Parulekar.

"The accused use to inappropriately touch girls of class 6, 7 and 8 during computer classes. It had been happening for two months," said Sunil Rane, police official at Turbhe Police Station.

"When a student narrated this to her class teacher, more girls came forward and narrated similar incidents. The school principal was then informed," the official added.

Parulekar has been remanded to police custody till March 2.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

