Mumbai Congress moves HC seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's rally on Dec 28

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Mumbai Congress has moved to the Bombay High Court against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police and others for allegedly denying permission for party leader Rahul Gandhi's rally on December 28.



A hearing is expected on December 14 in Bombay High Court.

Mumbai Congress chief, Bhai Jagtap, said, "We don't understand why permission is not given to us? If they are concerned about COVID19, we have already told them in our letter that we'll adhere to COVID19 guidelines. Since there's not much time left, we had to approach the court for permission." (ANI)

