Mumbai cop dies by hanging himself

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): An Assistant Inspector of Mumbai Police died by hanging himself at his residence in Chunabhatti area on Sunday.

Police filed a case under Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)