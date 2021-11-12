Mumbai court adjourns till Nov 6 hearing of Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh's anticipatory bail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): A Mumbai court has adjourned till November 22, the hearing on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh Deshmukh's anticipatory bail plea in a money laundering case.

The court has not given any interim protection.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case, in which his father Anil Deshmukh has been arrested.



ED had asked Hrishikesh to appear before it on November 6, but he failed to do so, said ED officials.

Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested in the aforesaid money laundering case, was taken for a medical examination from the ED office, prior to producing him before special PMLA Court in Mumbai recently.

The ED arrested Anil Deshmukh on the night of November 1, in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

