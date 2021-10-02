Mumbai court asks Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on November 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): A Mumbai court while hearing a plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has ordered the Nationalist Congress Party leader to appear before the court on November 16.

ED approached the court stating that Deshmukh was not appearing before ED officers despite multiple summons by the agency. ED appealed to the court that Deshmukh should be prosecuted under IPC 174 (Non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant).

The court said that with several summons issued by the agency to Deshmukh, his daughter and his lawyer, prima facie a case of non-attendance is made against him.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Deshmukh is accused of allegedly misusing his post while serving as Home Minister. It is also alleged that the leader through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled the charge.

The CBI filed its FIR against Deshmukh on April 21 this year based on a Bombay High Court ruling on April 5.

However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

The ED had arrested Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary and personal assistant following raids in Mumbai and Nagpur on them and the NCP leader. His son-in-law was previously questioned by the CBI regarding the leak of an inquiry report. (ANI)

