Mumbai court dismisses bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar in 'Bulli Bai' app case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, who is currently lodged in jail in the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

He was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Cyber Cell from Bengaluru, Karnataka.



Earlier in January 2021, Mumbai Police had filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted by the GitHub platform.

West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act. (ANI)

