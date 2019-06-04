Mumbai court gives bail to man accused of running over pedestrian

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): A city court here on Tuesday granted bail to Chaitya Adani, the accused driver who was arrested last night in connection with running over a pedestrian near Mahalaxmi Railway station.

The Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court released Adani on a bail bond of Rs 15,000.

On Monday night, the accused driver ran over a pedestrian identified as Rajendra Prasad Ram, who was a carpenter by profession, said police.

"Adani, who was driving a Mercedes car, was overtaking a Volvo bus while Ram was walking on the footpath. The driver lost the control of the car and hit Ram, who got seriously injured."

The Mercedes rammed into a wall nearby after the accident. Ram was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. (ANI)

