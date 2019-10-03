Mumbai court grants divorce to Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, imprisoned for their alleged role in their daughter Sheena Bora's murder, were granted divorce by a Mumbai court on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Edith Dey, stated, "Both of them had filed for divorce with mutual consent. It took us one year but both of them cooperated and that is why we were able to finish the matter today."

This was Indrani and Peter's second marriage. They got married in the year 2002.

Indrani has been lodged at Mumbai's Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015 while Peter is jailed at Arthur Road Jail.

In 2012, Indrani along with Peter and his former husband Sanjeev Khanna allegedly murdered Sheena over a financial dispute. The alleged crime was uncovered three years later in 2015.

Indrani came under the police radar after her driver, Shyamvar Rai, who got arrested in another case in August 2015, revealed the murder plot. The police then arrested Indrani, Khanna and the driver for the alleged murder. Peter was put behind bars later for allegedly being involved in the murder. (ANI)

