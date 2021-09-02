Mumbai court remands actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], September 1 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Wednesday remanded actor Armaan Kohli to 14-day judicial custody, who was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai.

Kohli was arrested with MD drug, following the arrest of Kohli. The actor has been arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.



Earlier on August 31, two foreign drug peddlers were arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in Mumbai and Nala Sopara.

During the raid, the NCB had allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from Kohli's residence, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB in a raid in the Juhu area on August 30. (ANI)

