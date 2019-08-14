Mumbai court sends 3 to police custody for raping 19-year-old

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent three persons to police custody till August 19 for questioning in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old girl in Mumbai's Milat Nagar area.

The incident allegedly took place in the early hours of August 9. According to the police, on the behest of giving her a phone, the survivor was called to a secluded place, where three people took turns to rape her.

"Following a complaint lodged by her, our team initiated a lookout for the trio and nabbed them on August 12," a police official said.

A case was registered against the three accused under section 376 (rape) and 376D (raped by one or more persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

