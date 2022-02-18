Mumbai court sends Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to 7-day ED custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody for seven days by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday in a money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the ED arrested Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides.

Iqbal Kaskar's lawyer Sultan Khan argued in the court that Kaskar is Dawood's brother because of which "he is being harassed."

"Iqbal has no relation after Dawood left the country. Iqbal has nothing to do with the matter which the ED has to investigate. Iqbal has been in jail for several months," the lawyer told the court.



On Tuesday, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Total 10 places gave been raided by the ED of which nine were in Mumbai and one in Thane.

Searches carried out by the ED at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added. (ANI)

