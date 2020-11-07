Mumbai court sends Kshitij Prasad to 14 day judicial custody in second drugs case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Film producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and African national Agisilaos Demetriades were on Saturday remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drugs case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national.

Earlier, the two were taken for medical examinations as part of the procedure on the completion of their custody to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, the former executive producer of a digital content company was recently arrested and sent to NCB custody in connection with a case involving the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

Prasad was on September 26 arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was investigating the money trail related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. (ANI)