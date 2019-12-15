Mumbai Court sends two SIMI members to custody of Maharashtra ATS till December 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Saturday sent two members of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned organization, to the custody of Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) till December 19.

SIMI members named Ejaz Akram Sheikh and Ilyas Akram were produced before the court today by Maharashtra ATS.

Sheikh was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur and Akram was held from the national capital's Okhla area the ATS teams conducted raids late night on Thursday.

According to police, they had been absconding since 2006.

Three days transit remand of Ilyas Akram was obtained by the ATS from a Delhi court. (ANI)

