Mumbai court sentences man to life imprisonment for murder of policeman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Saturday sentenced a man, who along with his juvenile brother had fatally assaulted a policeman in August 2016, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

Additional sessions judge Kishor Jaiswal had on Friday convicted Ahmed Ali Qureshi under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Qureshi and his juvenile brother had allegedly brutally assaulted a policeman Vilas Shinde, who stopped them for riding without helmets in Khat Area of Mumbai's western suburbs. Shinde later succumbed to his injuries.

The younger brother is also facing a separate trial in another Sessions court as per the amended rules of the IPC pertaining to heinous crimes committed by juveniles above the age of 16 years. (ANI)