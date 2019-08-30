Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on September 3 in connection with a criminal defamation case.
The Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate has issued the summon to Gandhi, holding that prima facie there was a case of criminal defamation against him under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
The summon has been issued against the Congress leader in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by a Maharashtra BJP executive member Mahesh Srimal alleging that Gandhi scion has used derogatory terms against the Prime Minister.
Srimal contended that Gandhi referred to Modi as a thief during a rally in Jaipur on August 20 last year which was broadcasted on television.
The BJP worker in the complaint stated that Gandhi at a rally said: "I do not want to be the PM of the country, I want to be the country's watchman. And today a new voice is rising in the country. There is noise in the street, India's watchman is a thief."
The complainant claimed that Gandhi's remarks were defamatory not only to the Prime Ministers but to the BJP workers as well. (ANI)
Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance in criminal defamation complaint
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:29 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on September 3 in connection with a criminal defamation case.