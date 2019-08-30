Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Mumbai court summons Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance in criminal defamation complaint

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on September 3 in connection with a criminal defamation case.
The Girgaon Metropolitan Magistrate has issued the summon to Gandhi, holding that prima facie there was a case of criminal defamation against him under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
The summon has been issued against the Congress leader in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by a Maharashtra BJP executive member Mahesh Srimal alleging that Gandhi scion has used derogatory terms against the Prime Minister.
Srimal contended that Gandhi referred to Modi as a thief during a rally in Jaipur on August 20 last year which was broadcasted on television.
The BJP worker in the complaint stated that Gandhi at a rally said: "I do not want to be the PM of the country, I want to be the country's watchman. And today a new voice is rising in the country. There is noise in the street, India's watchman is a thief."
The complainant claimed that Gandhi's remarks were defamatory not only to the Prime Ministers but to the BJP workers as well. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh: One dead, another missing after jeep falls...

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): One person dead and another goes missing after a jeep they were travelling in fell into Beas River near Hanogi temple in Mandi district on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

NCB busts international drug trafficking cartel in New Delhi, arrests 6

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking cartel, which was smuggling Heroin in the national capital from Afghanistan, and arrested six persons in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

5,000 major surgeries performed in Srinagar from August 5 till date

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Around 5,000 major surgeries were performed in Srinagar hospitals till date from August 5, the day when Parliament passed a resolution supporting the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashm

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Governor Malik assures all measures for Kargil's development...

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that the administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the setting up of Union Territory Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:07 IST

Defence Ministry, Finance Commission explore alternative sources...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Defence Ministry and the 15th Finance Commission on Friday held a meeting and explored alternative sources of funding for defence and internal security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:06 IST

Fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, using the onboard propulsion system.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Polls ahead, Modi govt to showcase 100-day achievements

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, Modi government is planning to showcase its achievements of first 100 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:02 IST

Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3 months extension

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve for a period of 3 months beyond his superannuation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:02 IST

Three years on, man arrested for cheating over 700 people

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly duping over 700 people to the tune of Rs 7.21 crore, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:56 IST

Following forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak, Punjab CM urges...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded firm action against those involved in the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:50 IST

Projects, activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency...

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that projects and activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency (AGDA) need to be focused on tourism promotion and value addition to resources of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:46 IST

CBDT constitutes special cell to redress grievances of start-ups

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday constituted a special cell to redress the grievances of start-ups and mitigate their tax-related issues.

Read More
iocl