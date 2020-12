Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Mumbai's Dindoshi Court has issued notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, directing him to remain present before it on January 5.



The case pertains to a plea filed by e-commerce giant Amazon before the court after their posters were allegedly torn by MNS workers as its app doesn't have Marathi language option. (ANI)