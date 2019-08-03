Mumbai: CR assures portion of ROB that fell on Tilak Nagar-Chembur track not substantial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Central Railways informed on Saturday that the portion of the Road overbridge that fell on the tracks between Tilak Nagar and Chembur was not a substantial chunk and the debris is being removed from the tracks.

"It is to inform that neither bridge nor slab of the road overbridge (ROB) has fallen down between Tilak Nagar and Chembur. It is a portion of the flower bed of divider of ROB which has fallen. Debris is being cleared from the track. Road traffic on it has been suspended," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway informed.

The ROB is maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

