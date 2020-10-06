Five people were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday for their alleged involvement in betting on IPL match. (Photo/ANI)
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests five for betting on IPL match

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:50 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Five people were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday at Bombay Timber market near Reay Road for allegedly betting on the Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

A raid was conducted based on confidential information by Sanjay Nikumbhe of Crime Branch Unit 2, in which five people named Wasim Hanif Valiani, Hanif Hasam Soratia, Shoaib Zia-ul-Haq Ansari, Sameer Salim Pawar and Firoz Motorwala were arrested.
As many as 9 mobile phones, a laptop, a wi-fi router and cash of Rs 44,000 were seized during the raid, the Crime Branch said. (ANI)

