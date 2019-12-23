Mumbai: Crime branch raids illegal online lottery centres, 6 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Six people were arrested for allegedly operating illegal online lottery centres in Shivaji Nagar here, police said on Monday adding that cash worth Rs 18,380 and other materials have been seized from their possession.

According to Unit IV of the Crime Branch, a raid operation was conducted in three illegal lottery centres in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi area based on a tip-off.

"During raids, materials like hard disks, router, barcode scanner, printer, lottery result sheets and cash of Rs 18,380 was seized," the official said in a release.

The officials added that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, IT Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

