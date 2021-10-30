Mumbai Cruise case: NCB team probing Sameer Wankhede returns to Delhi after witness Prabhakar Sail fails to appear

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Special Enquiry Team (SET), constituted to probe allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case, returned to Delhi after special witness Prabhakar Sail failed to appear before the team to record his statement, the probe agency official said, on Saturday.

"Prabhakar Sail who is a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case did not appear before SET on Friday," said the official.

"A five-member team of the probe agency led by Gyaneshwar Singh who reached Mumbai from Delhi on October 27, returned back to the national capital today as Sail did not appear before the team to submit his statements and evidence," they added.

On Thursday, NBC Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh wrote a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner urging him to ask Prabhakar Sail to appear before SET on Friday to record his statement and submit evidence.

While seeking cooperation from the city police, Singh in the letter stated that "it is learnt from various media reports that Prabhakar Sail is being examined by Mumbai Police" and requested to convey the message to Sail to appear before the SET on Friday at any time after 10 am.



"The Special Enquiry team has time and again tried to serve the notice for an appearance on Prabhakar Sail physically, telephonically as well as through the media, however, so far, he has not appeared before the Special Enquiry Team," read the letter.

Mumbai Police has conveyed the message of NCB to Sail to appear before the Special SET to record his statement. However, he did not appear.

"We have conveyed Prabhakar Sail to appear before the SET at the place and date mentioned in your mentioned letter," the statement said.

Sail is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case that levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede.

Meanwhile, Palghar Police on Friday registered a non-cognizable offence against Prabhakar Sail, an Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, for allegedly misusing Hainik Bafna's picture to portray him as Sam D'Souza. (ANI)

