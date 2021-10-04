Mumbai cruise raid: Court sends Aryan Khan, 7 others to NCB custody till October 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday sent Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

This comes after the court sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to NCB custody till October 7.



All the eight accused, arrested after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast were taken to the city court on Monday.

They were accused in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

