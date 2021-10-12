Mumbai cruise raid: Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri likely to appear before NCB today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Following the summon issued by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, the film producer Imtiyaz Khatri is likely to appear before the agency on Tuesday.

Earlier on October 9, raids were conducted at Khatri's residence and office in Mumbai's Bandra area, after which he was summoned to appear before the agency at 11 am. After nearly eight hours of questioning, the agency again summoned him to appear before it on October 12.

The NCB has also called two Delhi-based organisers of the party on the cruise for questioning today.



A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Friday, the Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested in the case so far. (ANI)

