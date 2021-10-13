Mumbai Cruise raid: Probe reveals Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement, distribution of contraband, says NCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its reply filed in a special court on Wednesday said that its investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

The NCB further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Khan.

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized.



Six grams of Charas was removed from the Arbaz Khan from his shoes during the raid by NCB.

"Investigation has revealed accused number 1 (Aryan Khan's) role in the illicit prominent and distribution of contraband," said NCB in its reply.

"It is also revealed in the investigation that accused number 1 (Aryan) used to procure drugs from accused number 2 (Arbaz Khan) and people connected to Arbaz. Six gm of charas was removed from the accused number 2 from his shoes during the raid by NCB," said NCB's reply.

"Accused numbers 1 and 2 are associated and worked in close collaborations so the offences are attracted against them especially section 29 of the NDPS Act ( Criminal Conspiracy to commit an offence)," added the reply.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

