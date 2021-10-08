Mumbai cruise raid: Total 18 persons including a Nigerian national arrested so far, says Mumbai NCB Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday said that a total of 18 including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The Nigerian national has been arrested with 40 tablets of Ecstasy, added NCB.

"A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast," said Wankhede.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai court sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to its office in Mumbai after producing him before Esplanade Magistrate court. The accused will be kept in the NCB office in judicial custody till Friday because the jail would not accept new inmates at this hour.

The court in Mumbai also said it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 12.30 pm on Friday and asked NCB to file a reply by then.

The Court further said that the case will now be heard by special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far. Total 17 have been produced before the court and 18th person is yet to be produced before the Mumbai court.

Achit Kumar, who is the 17th person arrested by the NCB, was today remanded to NCB custody till October 9. His arrest was made after his name was disclosed by Aryan Khan and Arbaz Seth Merchant.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. On Thursday, they were again produced before the court which then remanded them to judicial custody.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

As per the NCB, eight persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."

NCB has also arrested Abdul Qadir Sheikh, Shreyas Nair, Manish Darya, Avin Sahu among others. (ANI)