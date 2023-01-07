Mumbai: Custom seizes cigarettes worth Rs 30 Lakh in courier cell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Almost 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons were seized by Customs Officers in a courier cell in Mumbai on Thursday. These cartons contained almost 4 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 30 lakh.

The officers recovered these cartons mixed with the shipments that had to be exported to London, England. Further investigation is going on in the matter.

Recently the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police arrested three peddlers and seized 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession on Friday worth Rs 17 lakh. (ANI)