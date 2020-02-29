Mumbai declared 'prohibited zone' for mini planes, drones till Mar 24 to avoid aerial attack: Maha DGIPR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): To avoid any aerial attack or any other kind of damage to the lives of common people by terrorists and anti-national groups, Mumbai has been declared as 'Prohibited Zone' for mini planes and drones till March 24, said Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) on Friday.

Maharashtra DGIPR in a tweet said: "To avoid any aerial attack or any other kind of damage to the lives of common people by terrorists and anti-national groups, Mumbai is declared as 'Prohibited Zone' for mini planes and drones till March 24."

It also said that paragliders, balloons, crackers, kite flying, laser light etc are prohibited in the 'free fly zone' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport till April 18.

The orders were issued by DCP operations of Mumbai Police. (ANI)

